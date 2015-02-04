The public is invited to join other couples in the community at the Riverbender.com Community Center on Saturday, Feb. 22, to be a part of Couple Day Out, hosted by Jason & Kayla Harrison and Al & Rhonda Mansion.

There will be games, food, drinks and fun for only $20. For those couples that participate and accumulate the most wins in the games played throughout the night will go home with special prizes.

Come be a part of a jump start to a new marriage Ministry taking place in the area. This is just the beginning journey to bring back love and fun into your marriage. Pastor and First Lady Mark and Sheila Goins will be the guest speakers of the event.

Daycare is available for kids 12 years and younger for an additional $5. There is plenty of things for them to do around the community center to include video games, arcade games and more.

Please RSVP by February 18th to reserve your spot.

For more information, please Call (618) 447-7353 or (618) 691-0738.

