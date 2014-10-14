ALTON, IL -- Eunice Smith Home is deserving and appreciative of compliments from any and all of its residents and family members. An endorsement from an experienced health care professional is further proof of the excellent job done by ESH staff.

Keith Walston of Rosewood Heights was a patient at ESH for almost a month this summer after breaking his hip in a nasty fall at home. His wife, Dr. Beth Walston, is a nurse with decades of experience. To her educated eyes, Eunice Smith Home passed the test with flying colors.

“We were very apprehensive about such an admission since this was all foreign to us,” Beth Walston said. “Keith spent 28 days in a lovely private room overlooking the Alton Memorial Hospital campus, and the care was phenomenal. We owe a great deal of gratitude to the nursing staff and especially the physical therapy and occupational therapy staffs. Keith arrived at Eunice Smith flat on his back and left using a walker, soon graduating to a cane in less than a month.”

The Walstons especially wanted to thank their primary physician, Dr. John Hoelscher, for his compassionate and excellent care, as well as Eunice Smith Home administrator Mark Jeffries.

“He was always there for us,” Beth Walston said of Jeffries. “In summary, our thanks go to all of the excellent staff at Eunice Smith Home for giving us our life back.”

“It’s refreshing to receive such positive feedback from a family who has dedicated their lives to improving the quality of health care and are in the position to know a quality nursing facility when they see it,” said Jeffries.

For more information about the services offered at Eunice Smith Home, located at 1251 College Ave. on the AMH campus, call 618-463-7330.

Keith and Beth Walston of Rosewood Heights, Ill., when Keith was about to be discharged from Eunice Smith Home this summer.

