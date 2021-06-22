CARROLLTON - County Market, Girard, had a successful test run this past Friday with a few Greene County community members on a different method of food distribution.

As many know, Carrollton and White Hall recently lost its Kroger Grocery stores, and Meehan’s in Greenfield is the lone grocer remaining.

“Thank you to Girard County Market Store Director Jason James, Boyd Healthcare Services for the parking lot, and the City of Carrollton for making this happen,” said Molly Peters, the Greene County Health Department Administrator. “Spread the word to family members who may not have Facebook to see this great service. Remember to reach out to the libraries - White Hall, Roodhouse, Carrollton, and Greenfield for help with ordering online. Call the County Market-Girard store for any questions about the service, products, or problems with ordering at (217) 627-2011."

The pickup site in Carrollton is at 803 Fifth St., the former IGA Parking Lot from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday or Friday.

