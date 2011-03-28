MEDP Instrumental in Bringing Poggenpohl Redi-Mix to the County

Carlinville – By a unanimous vote, the County Board voted 24-0 at last Thursday’s Special Meeting of the full board to approve the sale of just over 8 acres of property to Poggenpohl Redi-Mix (Poggenpohl, LLC), a local concrete business. The sale is not officially complete until it meets closing which is expected to be within the next 30 days.

The overall project is expected to create 5 jobs and approximately $20,000 in annual sales tax revenue. In addition, there will be an initial $500,000 investment by the company and the property will be returned to the County property tax roles. This is the first business recruitment win and first site development project underway for Macoupin Economic Development Partnership.

Macoupin County Board Chairman Andy Manar said that once the transaction is completed, the concrete operation will be the first to locate in what will then be called the Macoupin County Business Park, just north of Carlinville.

“This is an excellent opportunity to expand economic development in Macoupin County by creating jobs and bringing sustainable tax revenue to the County,” said Manar.

Gary Graham of Carlinville National Bank, an MEDP member, approached Executive Director Shari Albrecht to assist Poggenpohl Redi-Mix with the site search. The County owned property was deemed a positive choice for both the business and the County. From this search, an initiative for a business park was formed. MEDP member Pete Oswald of H&H Construction outlined a conceptual drawing for the park.

“We are happy that the County Board has given their final approval on this visionary economic development project,” said Albrecht. “This is why MEDP was created; to have local partners, who work together to create revenue and jobs for the county.”

Poggenpohl Redi-Mix is a generational, family-owned commercial/residential concrete company. The Carlinville site will be the second Macoupin County location for the company. The other is located in Virden.

At the Special Meeting, board members were presented a negotiated contract that met the recently required published terms and then proceeded to take a vote to move forward with the project. Terms for the contract were negotiated by the Chief Financial Officer and Sheriff on behalf of the County.

