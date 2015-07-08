Alton continues on a roll of being host to top artists with an appearance by Dwight Yoakam this Friday night.

Tickets are going fast for a concert by the country legend at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m. Special guest “The Glendale Riders” and some additional special guests will open the show.

The Greater Alton Convention and Visitor Bureau’s Jong Cambron said most of the VIP seats are taken, but there are still excellent seats available. General admission tickets are $37.25; premium seats are $67.25. Tickets are available at the Alton Regional Convention & Visitor’s Bureau office and online at Metrotix, http://www.libertybankamphitheater.com; Alton Amphitheater website or the Fox Theatre. For more information, contact 1-800-258-6645.

“The City is excited to welcome Dwight Yoakam to the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater stage on Friday night,” said Mayor Brant Walker. “This show is a continuation of the Amphitheater Commission’s and the City’s commitment to bringing nationally known, quality entertainment to Alton.”

“We are also thrilled that local favorite 'The Glendale Riders' will be opening for Dwight Yoakam,” continued Walker. “Friday’s concert looks to be a great show and will further our goal of becoming an entertainment center for the region.”

Yoakam has won two Grammy Awards and has been a 15-time Grammy nominee. Yoakam just recently released a new album title, “Second Hand Heart,” which became available in stores on April 14. The new release makes Alton even more privileged to have an appearance by the country star.

Cambron said Yoakam’s appearance continues a momentum of Alton attracting top-name artists.

“We started with a promoter last season and this season is a continuation of last year with Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas, Dwight Yoakam and Lynyrd Skynyrd later in the year. By getting these well-known artists, we will be able to promote the venue for even more recognizable artiss in the future and hope to continue the success.”

Cambron said the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater receives excellent summer support from Liberty Bank, Coors-Fitz Distributing, Argosy Casinos, 7-UP, The Bank of Edwardsville, Simmons Hanley Conroy, Alton Marina, Clark Properties, Ameren Illinois, Arrow Signs and Outdoor Advertising and CNB Bank & Trust.

