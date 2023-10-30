EDWARDSVILLE – COUNTRY Financial Representative Duane Jones is pleased to support the Edwardsville Police Department with a donation of $1,500. The funds will be used for the purchase of tourniquets and first aid kits for squad cars, LED lasers for traffic stops as well as cables and braces for body cameras. Jones recently shared the support in a check presentation.

“The Edwardsville Police Department does an excellent job providing safety and assistance for our community,” said Jones. “We are honored to be able to support them by providing funds for the lifesaving supplies and equipment they need.”

“The mission of the Edwardsville Police Department is, in cooperation with our community, to protect life, property, and the rights of those we serve, and to enhance the quality of life for all our citizens,” said Edwardsville Police Chief Michael Fillback. “We recognize that is important for our staff to be prepared for just about anything to carry out our mission. This equipment will assist our staff in providing our services in a safe, professional manner.”

COUNTRY Financial has donated more than $5 million since 2020 to organizations and programs that support first responders, active-duty service members and veterans, supporting the company’s vision to “enrich lives in the communities we serve.” The Operation Helping Heroes program was created in 2015 to support non-profit events and programs that benefit active-duty service members, veterans, and their families. Later, the program expanded to include first responders and teachers.

