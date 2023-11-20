EDWARDSVILLE - COUNTRY Financial Representatives Duane Jones and Carol Stolze are proud the work with the Madison County Child Advocacy Center to conduct their Second Annual PJ & Book Drive.

The drive kicked off mid-November and will run through Wednesday, December 6th. Items can be purchased and delivered to the COUNTRY Financial office located at 105 Southpointe Dr., Edwardsville, IL. Donors also can shop online through the drive’s Amazon wish list: PJ & Book Drive.

“The Madison County CAC is an amazing resource in our community for children who have suffered abuse. Many in our community are not aware of the great work they do to provide a safe, comfortable environment for young people to share their traumatic experiences with trained professionals. To create a more supportive environment, we want to make sure they all have a warm, comfortable set of PJs and a good book to read,” said COUNTRY Financial representative Duane Jones.

“When we delivered donations to the CAC last year, Duane and I took a tour. We were truly impressed by the CAC staff, facility, and mission. It’s an honor to assist such a great organization and the children they serve,” added COUNTRY Financial representative Carol Stolze.

“We’re truly grateful for Duane and Carol’s efforts and the generous donations coming in from members of our community,” said Carrie R. Cohan, Executive Director, Madison County Child Advocacy Center. “The children we serve demonstrate tremendous courage in the face of adversity. These donations surround young people with support at a time when it is needed most.”

The Madison County Child Advocacy Center (CAC) provides professional intervention and supportive services to fight child abuse. Most importantly, the CAC provides a safe haven for children to talk about abuse they may have experienced and to help in limiting the number of times a child has to be interviewed. Before the CAC opened, a child who was a victim or witnessed a violent crime would often be interviewed by 8 to 12 different people before the case went to trial. Because of the CAC, abused children no longer need to endure a strenuous interviewing process and authorities are better able to prosecute abuse cases.

In 2022, Jones and Stolze collected pajamas and books for more than 80 children. This year, the team seeks to benefit more than 100 children.

