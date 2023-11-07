COUNTRY Financial Supports Local Schools In Godfrey With Operation Helping Heroes Donation Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY - COUNTRY Financial Representative Jeff Lauritzen is pleased to support schools in the Godfrey community with a donation of $2000. $1,000 is going to the Gilson Brown Elementary School in the Alton School District. Funds will be used for the purchase of inside recess resources and for the school’s “Reach Out and Read” program. This program focuses on providing additional attention and encouragement to promote greater literacy among students at the school.

$1,000 is going to the St. Ambrose Catholic School to purchase additional content for their book vending machines. As part of this program, students can earn tokens through outstanding school efforts to purchase books from the vending machine.

"As members of the Godfrey community, we're all fortunate to have so many talented and dedicated people supporting area youth," said Lauritzen. "Teachers and staff do so much with so little. I'm gratified to be able to provide funds to help these dedicated team members ensure they have what they need to carry out their important work in promoting greater literacy."

COUNTRY Financial has donated more than $5 million since 2020 to organizations and programs that support first responders, active-duty service members and veterans, supporting the company's vision to "enrich lives in the communities we serve." The Operation Helping Heroes program was created in 2015 to support non-profit events and programs that benefit active-duty service members, veterans, and their families. Later, the program expanded to include first responders and teachers.