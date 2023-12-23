EDWARDSVILLE – COUNTRY Financial Representative Carol Stolze is proud to support the “Soup-N-Share” community program with a donation of $3,000. The funds will be used to support the organization’s “No Child Wet Behind” diaper bank program.

“The need for infants and toddlers to stay dry is extremely important,” says Stolze. “Otherwise, children may suffer from diseases of all kinds. Given the rising cost of essentials like food and supplies, purchasing diapers is another hardship facing many families and agencies in our area.”

Stolze has been named the program’s 2024 Ambassador. Her donation of $3,000 will allow the non-profit organization to purchase and stock the diaper bank with 90,000 diapers throughout 2024.

"A baby is a blessing from God who has entrusted us to take special care of their needs. Diapers are not just a basic need they are essential,” says Sherrie M. Hare, Executive Director, Soup-n-Share.

Article continues after sponsor message

Since inception, the diaper bank has successfully distributed diapers to agencies and individuals in Madison County for the last three years. Beneficiary agencies include Riverbend Head Start Child & Family Services in Alton, IL | Riverbend Head Start (riverbendfamilies.org), “Equipping the Called” Home | Equipping the Called and various WIC (Women, Infants and Children) state programs. You can learn more about the program by visiting www.soupnshare.org.

COUNTRY Financial has donated more than $6 million since 2020 to organizations and programs that support first responders, active-duty service members and veterans, supporting the company’s vision to “enrich lives in the communities we serve.” The Operation Helping Heroes program was created in 2015 to support non-profit events and programs that benefit active-duty service members, veterans, and their families. Later, the program expanded to include first responders, teachers, and other community-oriented organizations.

About COUNTRY Financial®

COUNTRY Financial serves about one million households and businesses throughout the United States. It offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services including but not limited to auto, home, life, farm, and fixed annuities.

More like this: