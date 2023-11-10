CARROLLTON – Jerry Reno, who worked as the “inside” manager of the White Hall Farmers Elevator for 25 years, will present a program on grain elevators, featuring those in Greene County, and how local elevators have trended to become the grain terminals of today.

Once a place where the locals gathered to watch the markets, buy dog food and sip coffee in small towns, they now tend to be giant facilities to buy, sell and store grain. It all becomes a fascinating history of grain storage and transportation throughout the American Midwest.

The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, with a brief business session, followed by Jerry’s presentation on the history of local elevators. Everyone is cordially invited to attend and there is no charge.

The Greene County Historical Society is housed in the historic Lee-Baker-Hodges building located on the northwest corner of the Carrollton Public Square.

