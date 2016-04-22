JERSEYVILLE - Molly Rowling, of the Jersey County Business Association, sent information out today that three counterfeit 20s were found circulating at a Brighton bank last week and a Jerseyville bank today.

She is circulating photos of the counterfeit bills so people can see them.

“The twenties are really good, but you can tell they are bad by: There is no ghost on the right side of the bill and there is no strip on the left side of the bill,” she said.

She said the particular bill in these photos is marked dark with a pen.

“The coloring is off just a bit,” she said. “It seems a little more yellow than others. It is a little blurred, but not much.”

The serial number is: MK81879071C on the Jerseyville bill, but the ones in Brighton may have different serial numbers, she said.

She said local police have been notified and encouraged employers to share the information with employees. She encouraged anyone with any information to contact local law enforcement as soon as possible.

