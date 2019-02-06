EDWARDSVILLE - City Council approved the purchase of a new vehicle as well as a field groomer during the last council meeting.

The purchase of a 2019 Ford F550 dump truck for the Public Works Department was approved which will be utilized primarily by the water and sewer division while replacing a 1997 dump truck currently in use.

A 2019 John Deere field rake was also approved for purchase for use at Vadalabene fields. The field groomer will replace the current model being used to prepare the softball fields.

