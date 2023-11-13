EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE wrestling picked up a pair of victories in its home opener but came up short Sunday 29-6 at the SIUE Student Fitness Center.

Danny Martinez and Ryan Yarnell collected victories for the Cougars. Martinez blanked Rider's D`Amani Almodovar 2-0. Yarnell also held his opponent scoreless 4-0 over Asa Terrell.

"We're just disappointed," said We have a young group so going to get some bumps and bruises early trying to figure out some things."

The event capped off a busy weekend for the Cougars. Several wrestlers competed at the Tiger Style Invite in Kansas City, Missouri, Saturday. Placewinners for the Cougars included Deion Johnson (8th/125), Brandon Strick (7th/149), Eric Almarinez (4th/149), Jorden Johnson (7th/157) and Nick Nosler (3rd/197).

Rider 29 SIUE 6

133 Richie Koehler (Rider) over Marcel Lopez (SIUE) (MD 9-0)

141 Danny Martinez (SIUE) over D`Amani Almodovar (Rider) (Dec 2-0)

149 Quinn Kinner (Rider) over Caleb Tyus (SIUE) (Dec 5-4)

157 Colton Washleski (Rider) over Brock Woodcock (SIUE) (MD 13-3)

165 Cole McComas (Rider) over Justin Ruffin (SIUE) (Dec 4-1)

174 Michael Wilson (Rider) over Dominic Lopez (SIUE) (Dec 4-2)

184 Isaac Dean (Rider) over Deron Pulliam (SIUE) (TB-2 (RT) 2-2)

197 Ryan Yarnell (SIUE) over Asa Terrell (Rider) (Dec 4-0)

285 David Szuba (Rider) over Bryson Buhk (SIUE) (MD 14-4)

125 Tyler Klinsky (Rider) over Davian Guanajuato (SIUE) (TF 21-3 5:44)

