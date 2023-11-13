Cougars Wrestling Team Drops Home Opener to Rider
Danny Martinez and Ryan Yarnell collected victories for the Cougars. Martinez blanked Rider's D`Amani Almodovar 2-0. Yarnell also held his opponent scoreless 4-0 over Asa Terrell. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. "We're just disappointed," said We have a young group so going to get some bumps and bruises early trying to figure out some things." The event capped off a busy weekend for the Cougars. Several wrestlers competed at the Tiger Style Invite in Kansas City, Missouri, Saturday. Placewinners for the Cougars included Deion Johnson (8th/125), Brandon Strick (7th/149), Eric Almarinez (4th/149), Jorden Johnson (7th/157) and Nick Nosler (3rd/197). Rider 29 SIUE 6
133 Richie Koehler (Rider) over Marcel Lopez (SIUE) (MD 9-0)
141 Danny Martinez (SIUE) over D`Amani Almodovar (Rider) (Dec 2-0)
149 Quinn Kinner (Rider) over Caleb Tyus (SIUE) (Dec 5-4)
157 Colton Washleski (Rider) over Brock Woodcock (SIUE) (MD 13-3)
165 Cole McComas (Rider) over Justin Ruffin (SIUE) (Dec 4-1)
174 Michael Wilson (Rider) over Dominic Lopez (SIUE) (Dec 4-2)
184 Isaac Dean (Rider) over Deron Pulliam (SIUE) (TB-2 (RT) 2-2)
197 Ryan Yarnell (SIUE) over Asa Terrell (Rider) (Dec 4-0)
285 David Szuba (Rider) over Bryson Buhk (SIUE) (MD 14-4)
125 Tyler Klinsky (Rider) over Davian Guanajuato (SIUE) (TF 21-3 5:44)
Rider 29 SIUE 6