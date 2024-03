VICKSBURG, Miss. - SIUE women's tennis improved to 8-1 this season with a 7-0 victory Monday over Alcorn State.

"It was good to start the trip off with a win," said SIUE Head Coach Adam Albertsen . "We were able to get another outdoor match under our belt and build off the experience."

SIUE's lineup included singles wins from Jill Lambrechts , Margaux Guibal Britt , Jordan Schifano , Amelia Gorman and Stefaniya Anikina . Cydney Rogers accepted a forfeit at No. 6 singles.

After accepting a forfeit at No. 3 doubles, Gorman and Rogers collected a 6-1 No. 1 doubles win over Doaa Mohamed and Zoe Crimmel. Paula Guillen Cerver and Chloe Koons dropped their No. 2 doubles match after the Cougars clinched the doubles point.

SIUE, which has won three straight matches, next heads to Thibodaux, Louisiana, to face Nicholls State in a 2 p.m. contest Tuesday.

