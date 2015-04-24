Advertise | Subscribe | Submissions | Podcasts | Radio
Cougars welcome Skyhawks to Simmons Complex

April 24, 2015 3:50 AM
April 23, 2015
SIUE 12-21, 12-9) vs.

UT Martin (12-26, 5-13)

Fri., April 24, 6 p.m.
Sat., April 25, 1 p.m.
Sun., April 26, 1 p.m.

THE COUGARS are tied for fourth in the OVC. SIUE is hitting .280, which is sixth in the OVC. The Cougars are hitting .314 in OVC play, which is fourth. The Cougars' team ERA of 7.36 is ninth in the OVC. 

WEEKDAY BLUES: SIUE has been rained out in three midweek games and is 0-12 in nonconference games. 

BENCH AWARD: Parker Guinn was added to the Johnny Bench Award watch list last week. The Bench award honors the best catcher in Division I baseball. 

WEEKENDERS: The Cougars have won four OVC series this season. 

SERIES STUFF: The Cougars are 12-9 in the all-time series against the Skyhawks. Last season the Cougars won two of three in Martin, Tenn. SIUE swept a three-game series in Edwardsville in 2013. 

SWEEP: SIUE swept back-to-back OVC series this year for the first time ever. The Cougars won three game series with Jacksonville State and Murray State to open the Conference season.  

STREAKING: Denton Reed currently has a seven-game hitting streak. Skyler Geissinger and Chase Green each have four-game hitting streaks working.

PITCHING PROBABLES:

Friday: SIUE RHP P.J. Schuster (4-3, 6.65) vs. UTM LHP Matt Poteete (2-2, 4.76)
Saturday: SIUE RHP Jarrett Bednar (1-4, 8.39) vs. UTM TBA
Sunday: SIUE RHP Ryan Daniels (2-5, 7.94) vs. UTM TBA 

