Cougars tabbed third in OVC Volleyball preseason poll
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE volleyball has been picked to finish third in the Ohio Valley Conference for the 2018 season by a vote of the league's coaches and sports information directors.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
SIUE, coming off a 23-win season and an appearance in the National Invitational Tournament under Head Coach Kendall Paulus, trailed only Murray State and Austin Peay in the preseason poll.
Redshirt junior setter Sami Knight was SIUE's lone player honored on the preseason All-OVC team. Knight led the Cougars in assists per set (6.49) and service aces per set (0.32).
After SIUE, the predicted order of finish in the OVC includes Eastern Kentucky, Belmont, Morehead State, Jacksonville State, Eastern Illinois, Southeast Missouri, Tennessee State, UT Martin and Tennessee Tech.
SIUE's season begins August 24 at the LaQuinta Cowtown Classic in Fort Worth, Texas. The Cougars play Green Bay, UAB and host TCU in the two-day tournament.
2018 Volleyball Preseason All-OVC Team
(voted on by the league's head coaches and sports information directors)
Kirsten Stucker, Austin Peay
Taylor Smith, Eastern Illinois
Chloe Rojas, Eastern Kentucky
Rachel Giustino, Murray State
Rachel Holthaus, Murray State
Katirah Johnson, Murray State
Cassie Knutson, Eastern Kentucky
Brooke Moore, Austin Peay
Lauren Rokey, Morehead State
Kirsten Brugere, Tennessee Tech
Alexa Nichols, Belmont
MacKenzie Rombach, Jacksonville State
Rachel Henderson, Tennessee State
Sami Knight, SIUE
2018 OVC Volleyball Predicted Order of Finish
(voted on by the league's head coaches and sports information directors)
1. Murray State (10) – 230
2. Austin Peay (14) – 227
3. SIUE – 193
4. Eastern Kentucky – 175
5. Belmont – 152
6. Morehead State – 129
7. Jacksonville State – 125
8. Eastern Illinois – 112
9. Southeast Missouri – 95
10. Tennessee State – 58
11. UT Martin – 56
12. Tennessee Tech - 32
More like this: