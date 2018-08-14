BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE volleyball has been picked to finish third in the Ohio Valley Conference for the 2018 season by a vote of the league's coaches and sports information directors.

SIUE, coming off a 23-win season and an appearance in the National Invitational Tournament under Head Coach Kendall Paulus, trailed only Murray State and Austin Peay in the preseason poll.

Redshirt junior setter Sami Knight was SIUE's lone player honored on the preseason All-OVC team. Knight led the Cougars in assists per set (6.49) and service aces per set (0.32).

After SIUE, the predicted order of finish in the OVC includes Eastern Kentucky, Belmont, Morehead State, Jacksonville State, Eastern Illinois, Southeast Missouri, Tennessee State, UT Martin and Tennessee Tech.

Article continues after sponsor message

SIUE's season begins August 24 at the LaQuinta Cowtown Classic in Fort Worth, Texas. The Cougars play Green Bay, UAB and host TCU in the two-day tournament.

2018 Volleyball Preseason All-OVC Team

(voted on by the league's head coaches and sports information directors)

Kirsten Stucker, Austin Peay

Taylor Smith, Eastern Illinois

Chloe Rojas, Eastern Kentucky

Rachel Giustino, Murray State

Rachel Holthaus, Murray State

Katirah Johnson, Murray State

Cassie Knutson, Eastern Kentucky

Brooke Moore, Austin Peay

Lauren Rokey, Morehead State

Kirsten Brugere, Tennessee Tech

Alexa Nichols, Belmont

MacKenzie Rombach, Jacksonville State

Rachel Henderson, Tennessee State

Sami Knight, SIUE

2018 OVC Volleyball Predicted Order of Finish

(voted on by the league's head coaches and sports information directors)

1. Murray State (10) – 230

2. Austin Peay (14) – 227

3. SIUE – 193

4. Eastern Kentucky – 175

5. Belmont – 152

6. Morehead State – 129

7. Jacksonville State – 125

8. Eastern Illinois – 112

9. Southeast Missouri – 95

10. Tennessee State – 58

11. UT Martin – 56

12. Tennessee Tech - 32

More like this: