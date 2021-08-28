MADISON, Wis. – Max Broughton struck in the 89th minute Thursday to force overtime where SIUE men's soccer earned a 1-1 draw at Wisconsin in the season opener for both teams.

The draw kept the Cougars unbeaten at Wisconsin. In five games played there, SIUE now is 3-0-2.

"I thought we were the better team tonight," SIUE Head Coach Cale Wassermann said. Wisconsin is really competitive. They asked some questions of us tonight. We showed our quality, but we were also disappointed to not get a result."

Broughton's strike came after he carried the ball out of the back. The Cougars kept possession using a pair of throw-ins to advance forward. Broughton continued his run to the top of the box. Kelby Phillips played the ball back to Broughton at the left corner of the box. Broughton then curled a shot into the top right corner.

"It was a world class goal," Wassermann said.

The Badgers took the lead a few minutes into the second half after earning a free kick.

"We gave up the set piece early in the second half, which killed the momentum for a little bit," Wassermann said. But the guys stuck to the plan and bounced back."

The Cougars applied near-constant pressure in the second half. SIUE outshot Wisconsin 15-9 for the game, including a 10-2 edge in the second half.

"We moved the ball well," Wassermann said. "Mitch Murphy was a spark plug up front for us. He really worked and helped change the game."

The Cougars head Coach also praised his defense.

"We asked a lot of our backline," he said. "Aaron Crabtree, Jack Edwards and David Lianes showed their versatility and were strong."

Tor Erik Larsen played all 110 minutes in goal for SIUE, making four saves.

The road doesn't get any easier for the Cougars, who stay in Wisconsin to face No. 19 Marquette Sunday.

"The Missouri Valley Conference will be tough, and we want to be prepared for that, but we also want to test ourselves against tough teams," Wassermann said.

