EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville alumni, families and friends will fill the Cassidy Cool Zone and stands along the first baseline as the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Miami Marlins during opening weekend of Major League Baseball Spring Training. The Cardinals play their Opening Day game at Roger Dean Stadium on Saturday, February 24 at 1:05 p.m. EST in Jupiter, FL. SIUE is proud to be the premier sponsor.

“We are thrilled to continue the annual tradition of gathering with our alumni and friends for a Cardinals Spring Training game,” said Cathy Taylor, Senior Director of Alumni and Donor Relations. “Beyond the excitement of the game, this weekend presents an opportunity for our alumni to reconnect, reminisce about their time at SIUE, and establish new connections.”

For years SIUE fans have traveled many miles to attend the St. Louis Cardinals spring training. In 2023 Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD, threw out the first pitch. He is looking forward to meeting more than 200 fellow Cougars at the start of what is sure to be an exciting Cardinal baseball season.

“Our Edwardsville campus community is not shy when it comes to celebrating St. Louis Cardinals and their generous contributions to the St. Louis Metro Area,” said Minor. “This particular baseball club sets a strong example for our scholar athletes who strive for excellence on and off the field. To date, SIUE leads public university graduation rates for scholar athletes in the state of Illinois and ranks fifth in the country among scholar athletes who graduate from public universities.”

In 2023, athletes from six SIUE teams had a graduation rate of 100%.

Game tickets include access to the SIUE Alumni & Friends area in the Cassidy Cool Zone with all-you-can-eat buffet and drinks and stadium seats in the shade along the first baseline.

The schedule of events is as follows:



SIUE Alumni Meetup

Guanabanas

960 N Hwy A1A, Jupiter, FL 33477

Friday, Feb. 23

5:30 p.m. EST

SIUE Day at Roger Dean Stadium

Cardinals Spring Training

4751 Main Street Jupiter, FL 33458

Saturday, Feb. 24

1:05 p.m. EST

Hotel blocks, tickets and more weekend fun are available on Eventbrite.

“We're excited to host a special alumni Meet Up at Guanabanas on Friday night, followed by the game on Saturday,” said Taylor. “We are anticipating a lively turnout of more than 200 participants, and we are looking forward to creating a weekend full of lasting memories.”

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 12,500.

