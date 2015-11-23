Cougars play host to Camels

SIUE (1-2) vs.

Campbell (1-2)

Tue., Nov. 24, 7 p.m.

Vadalabene Center

Edwardsville, Illinois

TV: None

Radio: 88.7 FM WSIE (Joe Pott)

Complete Game Notes



SPECIAL RECOGNITION

SIUE will honor former coach and Athletic Director Harry Gallatin prior to the game.

OPENING TIP

This is the first visit to Edwardsville by at team from the Big South Conference.

NEW ERA

Edwardsville native Jon Harris is in first season at the helm of the Cougars and his first season as a head coach. Harris has spent 14 seasons as an assistant coach.

LAST TIME OUT

Grant Fiorentinos poured in 21 points Saturday to lead SIUE men's basketball, but it wasn't enough to overcome 11 three-pointers from IPFW. The Mastodons defeated the Cougars 87-67 at Memorial Coliseum. Fiorentinos scored 14 of his game-high 21 points in the first half, but IPFW connected on seven three-pointers in the period and took a 16-point lead (45-29) at the break.

ABOUT THE CAMELS

Campbell is 1-2, with their only win coming against NAIA-opponent Montreat. The Camels' two losses have come by a combined seven points. Chris Clemons (15.3 ppg) and Curtins Phillips are the only two players averaging double figures so far. D.J. Mason is the rebounding leader at 9.0 rebounds per game.

SERIES STUFF

Campbell won the only meeting between these two program, 70-65 last season in Buies Creek, North Carolina.

CRASHING THE BOARDS

The Cougars pulled in 42 rebounds in each of their first two games. That total is greater than all but one game against Division I opponents last season.