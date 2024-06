SIUE's non-conference finale.

"Not quite the start we needed today against a very talented team," said SIUE Head Coach Derek Burton following the match. "But we did grow into the game and created some quality chances - two or three clear cut."

The Texas heat made its presence known, as the field temperature stood at nearly 100 degrees at kickoff. All three Longhorns goals were scored in the first 19 minutes of action, netting the match opener in the fourth minute and following with the second just 10 minutes later. Texas would score their third in the 19th minute. However, that would be the final time the Longhorns would find the back of the net, as the Cougar defense found its footing and held Texas to just four shots on goal in the remaining 71 minutes of play. The first half would also see tremendous chances at goal for SIUE, first from Grace Cobb in the 40th minute and a second from Taylor Dolt just before the halftime whistle.

The second half saw the Cougars find their stride, playing neck-and-neck with Texas through the entire final 45 minutes. Andrea Frerker led the charge, putting two shots on goal in the half. Angel Ikeda also took an attempt which sailed wide right. Bella Henderson , who stepped between the sticks for the second half, recorded a match-high three saves in 45 minutes played. The Cougars as a team also showed their discipline, not recording a single foul in the second half.

SIUE closes out non-conference play at 3-4, with a pair of those losses coming against Big 12 Conference opponents. The Cougars will open Ohio Valley Conference play a week from today, staying on the road for a Sunday afternoon showdown at Tennessee Tech. SIUE will play their OVC home opener on Sunday, October 3, when the Cougars welcome Morehead State to the friendly confines of Korte Stadium.

"I am proud of this team stepping into this challenging scenario after losing a game on the schedule," added Burton. "Brutal heat and an extremely tough opponent today and they gave it everything they had. They wanted to be challenged and they stood up to it in a positive way."

