NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Belmont held SIUE men's soccer to just seven shots Monday, on its way to a 1-0 victory at E.S. Rose Park.

SIUE dropped to 1-2-1 with the loss. Belmont is now 2-2-0.

The Bruins took a first half lead and were content to defend in the second half, holding the Cougars to just two shots following halftime.

"We didn't create enough chances today," SIUE Head Coach Cale Wassermann said. "We were good in the buildup. Belmont was more efficient than we were and that was a big difference."

The Bruins took the lead just ahead of halftime on a short strike from AJ Chastonay following a counterattack. Tallyn Bronson hit a low cross from the right side of the box to Chastonay who was waiting at the opposite corner of the six-yard box.

"We overcommitted a bit," Wassermann said of the goal. "They sprayed a long ball to the other side of the field. Credit to Chastonay who was able to get behind and make the difference."

For the game, the Bruns outshot the Cougars 15-7 and put seven shots on frame. SIUE goalkeeper Lluís Martorell made six saves, turning away three shots in each half.

"I credit Lluís for keeping us in the game," Wassermann said. "He aired out and made a save and he gets low quickly. His strengths were exemplified today."

Including the final two games of the Spring 2021 season and preseason, SIUE had gone seven straight games without being shutout.

"We rushed things in some moments, and we were too patient in others," Wassermann added. "We never found that balance on the attack."

The Cougars now return home for a Friday night nonconference match with Kansas City.

"We'll get a chance now to see what we're made of," said Wassermann. I am looking forward to the response. This team has been extremely resilient, and we'll get another chance Friday at Korte."

Segura's Golden Goal Carries Cougars

EDWARDSVILLE – Alex Segura netted a pair of goals, including the overtime game-winner to lift SIUE men's soccer to a 3-2 win over Air Force at Korte Stadium.

"We have had three back-and-forth games and going down 2-0 was not a great start," SIUE Head Coach Cale Wassermann said. "These guys showed we're not going to back down regardless of the opponent, score line or situation. I am proud of them not only to battle back in the first half to make it close, but then to finish strong.

"I thought we were the better team for 70 of the 100 minutes," Wassermann continued.

SIUE improved to 1-1-1, while Air Force slipped to 0-3.

After falling behind 2-0, SIUE scored three unanswered goals for the victory. Segura's game-winner in the 98th minute came on a tap after a hard shot from Myles Sophanavong made its way through traffic.

The Falcons scored first-half goals almost exactly 10 minutes apart to take 2-0 lead within the first 32 minutes.

"We'll take some responsibility as coaches," Wassermann said. "We were trying to be a little more conservative in the first few minutes. It became a little too conservative. Once we adjusted, our subs did a really good job pressing a little bit higher. Once we gained the momentum, we kept it."

Segura's first goal of the game came in the 41st minute. Steven Bibas had a shot blocked and it came around to Segura, who spun and hit a low shot with his left foot to cut the lead to 2-1 at half.

Wassermann cited Segura as an example of SIUE's improved depth.

"Alex Segura who played less in our first two games, playing more minutes and he comes out and scores two tonight," Wassermann said. "We had a ton of guys rotating in and out and that is going to carry us not only through each game, but through the season."

Max Broughton evened the score with his team-leading third goal of the year coming in the 50th minute. Oskar Lenz delivered a corner to the top of the six-yard box, where Broughton headed in.

SIUE next travels to Nashville to face the Belmont Bruins in a Monday evening game.

"We're glad to get the monkey off our back and win the home opener," Wassermann said. "We have a tough game at Belmont in three days that we have to prep for, but this gives us some momentum and sets the tone for our home fixtures.

