Tonight is the only exhibition game of the season for Southern Illinois University Edwardsville's men's baskeball team at the Vadalabene Center. The Cougars take on Fontbonne with a 7 p.m. start.

NEW ERA

Edwardsville native Jon Harris is in first season at the helm of the Cougars and his first season as a head coach. Harris has spent 14 seasons as an assistant coach on

Article continues after sponsor message

LAST SEASON

SIUE finished the 2014-15 season 12-16 including an 8-8 record in the Ohio Valley Conference. The 12 overall wins and 11 home wins are program highs at Division I.

ABOUT THE GRIFFINS

Fontbonne is an NCAA Division III program which competes in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Last season Fontbonne was 13-14 overall and 11-7 in conference play. The 2015-16 Griffins were picked third in the SLIAC preseason poll.

SERIES STUFF

SIUE and Fontbonne have never met in men's basketball.