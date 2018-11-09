Photos courtesy of Tom Skelly

PEORIA – The SIUE cross country teams completed the NCAA Midwest Regional Friday with Ben Scamihorn, Aly Goff and Emily Ellis all hitting top times for the Cougars.

The meet took place at the Newman Golf Course in Peoria, Illinois. The SIUE men placed 23rd out of 31 teams overall. The women did not score as a team.

Scamihorn, senior from Marshall, Illinois, Placed 38th in the men's 10K. His personal record time of 31:55.1 is 13th fastest in SIUE history.

Also for the SIUE men, Landon Skelly took 90th with a time of 32:45.2. Liam O'Connell placed 142nd (33:43.9), Austin Woodard 151st (33:58.9) and Joseph Stone199th (36:06.40).

Goff, who was honored with All-Ohio Valley Conference second team honors Oct. 27, placed 138th in the women's 6K at the Regional with a time of 22:31.3. Her time places her 20th all-time for SIUE in the 6K.

SIUE Freshman Ellis placed 138th while running the 11th fastest 6K time (23:27.2) for a freshman in school history. She now owns the second and 11th fastest freshman 6K times and the 20th fastest freshman 5K time in SIUE history.

Kassidy Dexheimer (24:04.1) and Gabrielle Wood (25:11.5) took 196th and 217th respectively for the SIUE women.

