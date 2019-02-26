GOODYEAR, Ariz. – SIUE golf improved by another nine strokes Monday, finishing the Loyola Intercollegiate with a final round score of 285. The Cougars tied for 10th with a 54-hole total of 878.

The 285 is among the top 20 lowest team scores in school history. The Cougars finished in a tie with South Dakota. UAB captured the team title with an 846. Elon finished second at 859 and UConn took third place with an 861.

Kyle Slattery earned his fourth top-10 finish of the year, taking ninth place with a 214. Grant Gavin finished in 23rd place with a 218. Gavin collected a season-low 70 in the final round. Conor Dore finished at 221 tie for 38th place. Will Starkey, playing as SIUE's individual, tied for 62nd at 224. Brooks Jungbluth (225) and Albert Nilsson (251) finished at 72nd and 99th, respectively.

Loyola's Evan Brown took home medalist honors with a 208, narrowly defeating UAB's William Walker, III and Seton Hall's Gen Nagai who tied for second place at 209.

The Cougars next travel to Boulder City, Nevada, for South Dakota State's Jackrabbit Invitational March 8-9.

