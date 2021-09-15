ST. LOUIS – SIUE men's soccer fought back from a 1-0 deficit to earn a 1-1 double-overtime draw with No. 24 Saint Louis Tuesday at Hermann Stadium. The Billikens will retain the Bronze Boot for another year. Since the series resume in 2018, all three games have gone to double overtime.

"At the end of the day, we want more from every game," SIUE Head Coach Cale Wassermann said. "At the same time, SLU has a lot of momentum. They are a talented, athletic team and we respect them. It's not a bad result, but we wanted to be singing and dancing in the locker room. Instead, we will take the positives from this and get ready for our conference opener."

The Billikens got on the board in the 10th minute when Simon Becher flicked the ball over his head to streaking Seth Anderson. Cougar goalkeeper Lluís Martorell came off his line, Anderson side stepped the ball and easily scored past Martorell in the empty goal.

The Cougars, who narrowly missed sever chances, found the equalizer in the 81st minute from Pau Palacin. With Saint Louis attempting to clear the 18-yard box, a header came out to Palacin at the top of the box. The freshman hit a hard low shot across the box for his first collegiate goal.

"We were better when we got in the attacking half," Wassermann said. "Pau has been good every game. I am happy he got rewarded. I thought he was going to get a second. That was a well-deserved goal and something that has been a few games coming for him. He's created a lot of chances and danger for us."

Saint Louis outshot the Cougars 16-7, with six of the Cougars' shots coming after halftime.

"We were the better team in the second half and overtimes," Wassermann added. "Credit to SLU for their first half. They got a timely goal. They took advantage of a big opportunity."

Wassermann also praised the fight in his team.

"In the games that are heated like this, when you don't back down, eventually the ball bounces your way," he said. "We're missing some guys, so other guys are stepping up. Guys are running themselves into the ground and playing brave. We attacked really well. We pressed aggressively in the second half."

The Billikens own a 22-5-3 lead in series for the Bronze Boot.

"It's special," Wassermann said of the rivalry. "It's something that I am fortunate to be a part of. It is awesome to see the alums from both schools. It was nice to have Tom Twellman out here to say hi to the guys, he's a National Champ. I also look at guys like Steven Bibas and Jack Edwards who were two of our best most important players tonight and those guys grew up within a 20-minute drive from here."

SIUE will now prepare to face Missouri State in the Missouri Valley Conference opener Sunday at Korte Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m.

"We wanted to walk away with the Bronze Boot so we're disappointed at the end of the day," Wassermann said. "But that doesn't take away from the effort and what we're building on towards conference play.

