EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE dropped a 2-0 decision Wednesday to Evansville in Missouri Valley Conference men's soccer at Korte Stadium.

The loss knocked the Cougars back to 2-6 in MVC play with just two games to play in the regular season. SIUE is 4-9-2 overall. Evansville improved to 2-5-1 in league play and 2-12-1 overall.

"We need to have more urgency early in the game," SIUE Head Coach Cale Wassermann said. We need to have six to eight shots in the first half as opposed to three or four. We had double the shots in the second half. We need to put teams under pressure. We can't let teams get through 45 minutes without the fear of a goal. We didn't do that tonight."

The Cougars outshot the Aces 12-6 overall. Both teams put five shots on goal.

David Lianes nearly put the Cougars up in the game's opening minutes, streaking down the right sideline before unloading a shot which hit the corner of the goal and deflected away.

Article continues after sponsor message

"First off it was a great run by him," Wassermann said of the play. He's been asked to play a few positions tonight he got the start at left back. He made a good run, almost scored. Again, that should be happening six to eight times in the half."

Jakub Hall got Evansville on the board in the 12th minute with a shot from the left side of the box. The ball bounded over the outstretched arms of SIUE goalkeeper Tor Erik Larsen and in for the eventual game-winner.

"All they needed was the one moment in the first half and they bagged one," Wassermann said. "Credit to them."

Davis Peck made it 2-0 Evansville after a giveaway by the SIUE defense in the 69th minute.

"We as a program need to have more urgency and discipline," Wassermann said. "It's about recognition. It's about looking in the mirror and saying we were not good enough tonight. That's on everybody, coaching staff included."

SIUE finishes the home regular season Sunday afternoon with a visit from Loyola.

"You need to take wins," Wassermann added. "You can't expect anything to be given to you. I don't think we had that mentality tonight."

More like this: