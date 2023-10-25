POWELLS POINT, N.C. – TJ Baker continued his streak of top-10 finishes and Brady Kaufmann earned his third top-10 finish of the year to lead SIUE golf to a third-place finish at the ODU/OBX Intercollegiate completed Tuesday at the Kilmarlic Golf Club.

The ODU tournament concluded a successful fall season for the Cougars, who earned four top-finishes in five tournaments. SIUE won its home tournament one week after scoring a runner-up finish at UT Martin.

The Cougars shot a final-round 284 to finish at 868. Drexel won the team title at 854. Old Dominion was second at 867.

Baker tied his season low with a 67 Tuesday. He finished at 212 (-1) to jump into a third-pace tie. He finished just five strokes behind Drexel's Drue Nicholas, the Individual Medalist. Baker has now finished in the top-10 of all five tournaments this year.

Kaufmann carded a 71 in Tuesday's final round and finished fifth at 214 (+1).

Alex Eickhoff finished at 224 to tie for 32nd. Anthony Ruthey tied for 35th at 225. Luke Ludwig came in at 226 to tie for 39th.

SIUE will resume its season in February at Loyola's Snowman Getaway. The Cougars will play five spring tournaments leading up the Ohio Valley Conference Championship in April.

