Cougars Complete Regular Season With Third-Place Finish At Stampede Tourney
OMAHA, Neb. – Zak Butt picked up his third top-five finish this year and SIUE finished nine strokes off the pace Tuesday at Omaha's Stampede at the Creek. The Cougars finished third at 901.
Butt finished fourth at six-over par (222) to lead five Cougars in the top 25.
Parker McEachern tied for 15th at 226 (+10). TJ Baker finished a stroke behind McEachern in a tie for 17th place. Bensen Tyrrell, playing as an individual finished 19th at 228. Anthony Ruthey tied for 23rd at 230.
Green Bay's Max Pasher fished one-over at 217 to earn Individual Medalist honors.
Also for the Cougars, Presley Mackelburg finished at 233 to tie for 31st. Brooks Jungbluth finished at 235 to tie for 35th. Luke Ludwig tied for 53rd at 240.
The tournament was the final regular season event for the Cougars, who next compete at the Ohio Valley Conference Championship beginning Sunday in Musce Shoals, Alabama.
