EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE baseball swept a doubleheader from Western Illinois Saturday winning 11-10 in 11 innings and 7-3 at Simmons Baseball Complex.

The Cougars have won three in a row and improved to 7-2 overall. Western Illinois dipped to 1-9.

The Cougars took a 2-0 lead into the ninth inning in game one, but needed extra innings after the Leathernecks plated six runs in the top of the ninth to take a 6-2 lead.

"You have to appreciate all the wins, no matter how you get them or how you feel like you may have played on the day," SIUE Head Coach Sean Lyons said. "We won a series today and now we have the opportunity to sweep a series."

The Cougars answered with four in the bottom of the inning to force extras. Both teams scored twice in the 10th and the game went to the 11th tied at 8. Western scored two more in the top of the 11th before the Cougars scored three times in the bottom half to end it. Chase Bloomer was walked with the bases loaded for the winning score.

"I am really proud of the way our guys just kept battling," Lyons said. "They took advantage of opportunities they were given. To answer with four in the ninth to force extras and then to answer with two and then do it again to come out on top says a lot about this team. That was a big win."

Brady Bunten drove in four in the game, including the game-tying runs in the 10th with a single.

Jacob Kampf (2-0) pitched the top of the inning, allowing two runs and striking out one, to earn the win.

Jake Bockenstedt started the game and threw six scoreless innings. He allowed one hit, walked three and struck out a season-high nine hitters. Bockenstedt retired the last 11 hitters he faced in the game.

"Jake Bockenstedt struggled out of the gate a little bit but settled in and pitched pretty well," Lyons said.

The Cougars struck for four runs in the first inning in game two and never trailed. Bunten got the scoring started with an RBI double. Braedyn Brewer drove home two more on a double off the top of the left field fence. Brewer added an RBI-hit as part of a three-run Cougar seventh inning and finished 2-4 with the three RBIs.

Hayden Cooper (1-2) started and worked six scoreless innings for his first win. He allowed three hits and struck out four.

"Hayden Cooper got us a really good start in game two and we were able to have that big first inning," Lyons added.

The Cougars will look to stay unbeaten at home and sweep the series Sunday with a 1 p.m. game with the Leathernecks.

"There's a positive vibe going on right now with the guys," Lyons said. "They show up every day with great energy and good attitudes."

