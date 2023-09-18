Cougar State of Mind: SIUE Homecoming and Family Weekend.

EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is thrilled to announce the fusion of two beloved traditions, Homecoming and Family Weekend, that promises to captivate alumni, families and community members alike. Under the theme "Cougar State of Mind," this year's celebration will take place Wednesday-Sunday, Oct. 11-15.

“The traditions surrounding Homecoming at SIUE are continuing to grow,” said Maggie Krumwiede, PharmD, board president of the SIUE Alumni Association. “This year, more than ever, it gives legacy families the opportunity to not only celebrate their students during Family Weekend, but to also engage in spirited Homecoming activities, while reflecting on time spent at SIUE and reconnecting with other fellow alums.”

“Homecoming and Family Weekend provides the opportunity for SIUE alumni, parents and families to come together with current students for a weekend packed with more than 20 exciting events,” said Miriam Roccia, interim vice chancellor for student affairs. “There is something for everyone! We hope to see our alumni and families connecting and reconnecting with all that SIUE has to offer."

New additions to this year's festivities promise to make the weekend even more special. The COUGARFEST Block Party , set at City Park Edwardsville on Friday, Oct. 13, from 6-10 p.m. offers a fantastic opportunity for Cougar fans to connect with the SIUE Cougar Athletic teams, enjoy live music, food trucks, bounce houses and more.

Article continues after sponsor message

The annual Cougars Unleashed Homecoming Run , takes place on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 9 a.m. After the run, participants can enjoy a pancake breakfast and engage in Eddie-Palooza family activities, including food trucks, inflatables and a partial eclipse viewing.

Saturday’s events wrap up with the Cougar Fan Zone from 4-7 p.m. at the Korte Stadium East Parking Lot including live music, food trucks, games and giveaways. At 7 p.m., SIUE Men’s Soccer takes on Houston Christian University with a firework show set for halftime of the game.

"Commencement is just the start of the relationship with SIUE,” emphasized Seth Walker, vice chancellor for advancement and CEO of the SIUE Foundation. “Homecoming is a great opportunity for our alumni to return and reengage with their alma mater."

SIUE's Homecoming and Family Weekend is a time to celebrate the past, embrace the present and look forward to the future of SIUE.

For more information and a full list of events about Cougar State of Mind: SIUE Homecoming and Family Weekend, including event details and registration, visit siue.edu/homecoming-family- weekend/

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 12,500.

More like this: