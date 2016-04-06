COLUMBIA, Mo. – SIUE baseball scored six unanswered runs Tuesday, but its comeback fell short and the Cougars dropped a 9-6 decision to Missouri at Taylor Stadium.

"After the third inning we outplayed them," SIUE Head Coach Tony Stoecklin said. "We played some pretty good baseball."

The Cougars fell to 4-21 overall. Missouri improved to 18-13.

Missouri struck early, scoring four runs in the first inning and three more in the second inning and eventually built a 9-0 lead.

SIUE starter Ryan Fritz (0-2), making his first career start, lasted just a single inning. He allowed four runs, three earned, on two hits.

"He settled down with his last two hitters," Stoecklin said of his starter. "When you look beyond the box score you see there's something there to work with."

Brandon Tatum surrendered four runs on two hits in two innings of relief.

SIUE got on the board in the fifth against Missouri reliever Ryan Lee. Jacob Stewart and Skyler Geissinger drew walks to start the inning. Aaron Jackson doubled to left center to drive home Stewart. Geissinger scored on a wild pitch and Jackson then scored on a passed ball. Keaton Wright drove in a run with a two-out hit to cut the lead to 9-4.

Jackson Layton trimmed the Tigers' lead to 9-5 in the eighth inning when he grounded into a double play allowing Dustin Woodcock to score. Woodcock had singled earlier in the inning.

"We manufactured quite a few of the runs," Stoecklin added.

The Cougars' bullpen allowed SIUE the chance to comeback. Brendan Miller allowed just a run over three innings and struck out three. Michael Shereyk and Zach Malach each added a scoreless inning.

"Brendan Miller, Zach Malach and Michael Shereyk were key," Stoecklin said. "Those guys did a great job in relief."

The Cougars put more pressure on Mizzou in the ninth against reliever Graham Ruopp. Geissinger and Jackson led off the inning with back-to-back singles. Kailer Smith grounded into a double play to move Geissinger to third. Alec Skender drove home Geissinger with a hit and Logan Andersen followed with a hit. Wright walked to load the bases before Missouri made a pitching change.

Austin Tribby was able to strikeout Woodcock to end the game and earn his second save.

Missouri starter Grant Macciocchi (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings and was credited with the win.

The top three hitters in the lineup combined for seven hits for the Cougars who outhit Missouri 11-5. Keaton Wright finished the game 3 for 4. Skender, Andersen and Jackson each had two hits.

"Keaton had a great night and the top of the lineup was really good," Stoecklin said. "And Aaron Jackson had a good night."

Zac Lavy led the Tigers. He was 1 for 3 with three RBIs.

SIUE returns to Simmons Baseball Complex for a three-game Ohio Valley Conference weekend series with Belmont. First pitch Friday is set for 4 p.m.

