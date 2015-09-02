EDWARDSVILLE - A Cottage Hills man was charged today in Madison County Circuit Court, with felony charges of offenses related to motor vehicles as well as theft (second subsequent offense).

Rickey R. Carter, 47, of the 1300 block of 1st Street, Cottage Hills was the person charged.

On Wednesday, Aug. 12, at approximately 10:29 a.m., the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 1300 block of 1st Street, Cottage Hills, in reference to a report of an ATV four-wheeler theft.

Article continues after sponsor message

Deputies met with an occupant of the residence who reported someone had entered his backyard and stole his son’s ATV four-wheeler. It was later determined that someone stole a car battery and motorcycle battery from the same yard. The victim identified a neighbor, Rickey Carter, as a possible suspect.

On Thursday, Aug. 19, a Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigator developed information that Carter had been in possession of the ATV on the date of the theft. The ATV was later recovered abandoned on a county roadway in Madison County. The investigator developed probable cause to arrest Carter and he was taken into custody on Aug. 31. Carter was transported to the Madison County Jail where he was held pending a formal review of facts by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The felony warrant and information was signed by the Honorable Judge Neil Schroeder, who set bond at $75,000.00. Carter remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

More like this: