COTTAGE HILLS - Carol Alesandrini and her husband, Ronald, view Halloween as one of their favorite times of the year.

For many years, Carol has orchestrated a tremendous Halloween display and this year is much like years of the past. Carol said she simply "loves scaring people on Halloween."

"We have a circus theme and a chain-saw massacre theme this year," she said. "We also have a real hearse my husband got from 12-15 years ago with zombies on it. There are a couple of ghosts I made out of chicken wire and plaster.

"I usually start working on the Halloween display about the beginning of September each year. I was still setting a few things up this week. I got started late this year. We live on a dead-end street, so word gets around and a lot of people come to see us. We always have neighborhood candy for the kids."

Carol and her husband own two lots near her home in the 1200 block of Deanna Street, so there is plenty of space for her to create a fabulous Halloween display year in year out.

She encourages people to visit their display any time up to Halloween and also feel free to trick-or-treat in their neighborhood.

