COTTAGE HILLS - The Cottage Hills Bar, Grill and Market on West MacArthur Drive in Cottage Hills encountered significant damage in a fire that occurred in the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024.

Firefighters had the fire under control about an hour after a commercial box alarm was sounded. Cottage Hills was the main fire department on scene, but Bethalto, Wood River, Rosewood Heights and East Alton fire departments and the Madison County Emergency Management team also responded.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

