Three candidates are running for Mayor in Bethalto. Alan Winslow, HowardLewis, and Clyde Jones. Like other elections in the area, it seems to be easy for one of the candidates to come up with an idea to eliminate the competition. That is what Howard Lewis tried to do with some limp ideas to

get rid of Alan and Clyde. I, Clyde Jones wish to inform the tax payers in Bethalto, that this kind of activity costs money. Not Howards money, your money (the tax payer). Listed below are the costs for Howard to attempt to get rid of his competition. It did not work but you still have the bill: 1. Certified mailings from the Municipal Officers Electoral Board:

$90.40 2. May Reporting Services, Court Reporting Services for hearings:

$180.00 Article continues after sponsor message 3. Village Attorney reimbursement for Election Law Manual: $213.52 4. Village Attorney, representation, research, & documentation:

$3,062.50 Grand Total:

$3,546.42