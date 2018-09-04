EDWARDSVILLE – As the only senior on the 2018 Edwardsville girls volleyball team, Corrine Timmerman will be playing a very key role in the Tigers’ season, which started Friday evening at the Tiger Classic tournament at Lucco-Jackson Gym. Edwardsville split its first two matches in the group stage, defeating Columbia before losing to Oakville of south St. Louis County.

“Yes, it was very fun,” Timmerman said in an interview following the Columbia match. “It was a good match.”

With many younger players on the varsity roster, the Tigers wanted to establish their connection between the players and succeeded.

“We just wanted to come out and, like, really have a connection with each other, because we’ve all never played with each other before, and I think we did that,” Timmerman said. “It was really fun.”

And as the team’s only senior, Timmerman will keep things positive while showing the younger players how to go about doing things.

“It’s really important to just like stay positive and help them,” Timmerman said, “like not stay in their heads, because they’re all young,” she said with a smile.

As far as goals for the new season, Timmerman wants to keep things as simple as possible.

“Obviously, our goal is to make it to state,” Timmerman said, “but I think just overall, we just want to have fun, play good, and establish a connection. Again, everyone’s so young, so they have all four more years.”

And as the season unfolds, you can expect Corinne Timmerman to be the leader for the Edwardsville volleyball team as the Tigers continue to enjoy success on the court.

