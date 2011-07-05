ALTON, ILLINOIS – Lillian Warr, Olin employee by day and business owner in her personal life,

was the Grand Prize winner in a recent contest held by Liberty Bank at the All Wheels Drive-In Car Show in downtown Alton.

“We had fun with the contest all day, and there was actually a tie.” explained Ron Tanner, Marketing/Business Development Officer at Liberty. “The objective was to guess how many Koozies were stuffed into our company van. The closest guess at the earliest time of day would win.”

Warr guessed 1984 Koozies in Liberty’s bright green Kasasa van at 10:18 AM, while another contestant guessed 1902 in the afternoon. The correct amount was 1943. Since both guesses were equally close to the correct number, Warr’s guess made her the winner of a $500 gift card to a hot rod accessory and parts company. As an event sponsor Liberty Bank was featuring a new interest bearing free checking account.

“The guesses were all over the spectrum,” Tanner laughed. “Couples would argue with each other over the amounts of their guesses, which were both generally way off. One guess was 175 and another was 18,000.”

Lillian and her husband are the owners of a gourmet popcorn business, Heavenly Popcorn Palace, and were vending at the Car Show. She said her husband liked cars and would put the prize to good use. The presentation was made at Liberty Bank’s Alton branch on Homer Adams Parkway near Washington Ave. on Thursday morning. Bank employees attended the presentation and presented Lillian with the gift card and a gift basket

Liberty Bank is a FDIC insured full service bank with locations in Alton, Godfrey and Bethalto. For additional information visit online at BankLiberty.com or call 618-462-7000.

