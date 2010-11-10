Godfrey, Ill. – Lewis and Clark’s Corporate and Community Learning (CCL) department has recently received a $35,522 grant to train contractors doing weatherization work within a 15-county region clustered around the Metro East area.



The grant comes from the Illinois Home Weatherization Assistance Program (IHWAP), part of the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, to assist low-income persons, particularly the elderly or persons with disabilities, by weatherizing their homes, thereby reducing fuel costs and national energy consumption. It is estimated that IHWAP will spend over $242 million to weatherize these homes between 2009 and 2012.



The grant will allow CCL to train 90 site supervisors working for area contractors to do this work effectively, according to Dean Tom Monroe.

“Each person will receive 32 hours of training on energy audits, weatherization materials, air sealing, pressure testing, etc. We have created a special lab for the training at the Community Learning Center (1004 East Fifth Street in Alton),” Monroe said. “Classroom equipment includes a mock ceiling and joist system, doors, windows, and all materials used. Each class will take a field trip to an actual home to work with a blower door, evaluate zonal pressures, and evaluate insulation.”



Once this initial round of training is completed, the lab and curriculum will be usable by Lewis and Clark’s YouthBuild program, and additional sessions will be offered to area contractors.



“This program extends the college’s emphasis on environmental sustainability, and allows us to be involved in training real workers for real green jobs. Participating area contractors will be performing over $30 million in energy restoration work to the highest of standards,” Monroe said.



For more information about the program contact Monroe at (618) 468-5700.

