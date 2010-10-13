Godfrey, Ill. – Lewis and Clark’s Corporate & Community Learning department is offering an upcoming two-day intensive workshop for small business owners interested in learning QuickBooks software for accounting and payroll.

Introduction to Quickbooks 2009 will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Oct. 19 and 26, at the College’s N.O. Nelson campus in Edwardsville (Building N4, Room 121).

Participants will learn how to set up customers, vendors and employees; enter and process checks and reconcile accounts; customize a chart of accounts; invoice customers and receive payments; process and pay vendor bills; use estimates; do job orders; control inventory; process payroll and customize and filter reports.

Article continues after sponsor message

Instructor Susan Young, a licensed CPA since 1997, has significant business experience in many areas of financial and corporate work.

"As a CPA for more than 10 years, I specialize in helping small business owners understand and operate their QuickBooks accounting systems in a manner which will help them gain profitability through transparent recordkeeping, efficiency and economical planning," she said.

The cost of the course is $239, which includes an authorized QuickBooks course manual and reference materials.

Class size is limited. Call or e-mail Dawn Zedolek at (618) 468-5740 or dzedolek@lc.edu to enroll.

More like this: