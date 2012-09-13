GODFREY - Public relations veteran Tom Dehner has joined Lewis and Clark Community College's Corporate and Community Learning division to instruct non-credit professional development workshops in public relations.

Dehner has worked as a journalist, editor and public relations specialist. He has also enjoyed a 23-year career in the broadcasting industry and understands the importance of possessing a variety of professional skills.

"Do not pigeon-hole yourself," Dehner advises those considering entering the PR field. "Be open to anything and everything. Strive to make your specialty generality. My take is that, like many other fields, the market for PR folks is tight. However, PR has always been a haven for creative, talented professionals entry-level or seasoned."

The public relations classes will focus on presenting a fundamental understanding of the nature and scope of the public relations industry and its impact on everyday life. Participants will also be introduced to the impact various forces in society have on the PR field and professionals.

Upon completion, students should walk away with a grasp of the practical side of public relations and an awareness that PR is a communication tool that, when used appropriately, is a public service rather than a means to merely persuade, manipulate or coerce.

Dehner strongly encourages class participation and enjoys feedback from his students.

"I facilitate discussion and otherwise set the table for participants to explore, consider and decide the issues of the day," Dehner said. "I have never spent a school term when I didn't learn something from the students and our shared experiences. I hope and trust that will continue in this series of workshops this fall semester and beyond."

For more information about the public relations workshops or any other Corporate and Community Learning offerings, call Assistant Director of Corporate and Community Learning Katie Haas or visit www.lc.edu/ccl.

Public relations workshop specifics:

* PR is Not Rocket Science - This six-week workshop is a development series designed for individuals, companies and public relations specialists who want to expand their body of knowledge regarding the PR profession and its dynamic relationship to society. Upon successful completion, participants will have received 24 hours of instruction and be issued a certificate of completion by the Corporate and Community Learning division indicating that the participant has acquired advanced comprehensive knowledge in the public relations profession. Registering for all six workshops together reflects a cost savings of $185 versus registering for courses individually. The first workshop will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 18 and 19, at L&C's Godfrey Campus in Wade Hall 1113.

* What PR Is... And Isn't - The essence of good communication involves knowing how to acquire and productively use information to reach a desired result. The public relations profession is multi-faceted. Participants will consider the nature and scope of PR and its impact on both internal and external audiences. In this workshop, participants will learn ways of doing the right job the right way the first time. The two-day workshop will be held from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 18 and 19, at L&C's Godfrey Campus in Wade Hall 1113.

* Ethics & PR - Weighing the success of a project or any given situation depends on recognizing moral, ethical and legal consequences of PR administration. Through case studies, both past and present, participants will uncover what it means to have a plan for a given cause. The two-day workshop will be held from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 2 and 3, at L&C's Godfrey Campus in Wade Hall 1113.

* Promotional PR - Promoting a given circumstance, event or issue does not always unfold in a traditional manner. Through this interactive workshop, participants will examine ideas that are intended to generate creativity and flexibility in approaches to handling challenging situations. The two-day workshop will be held from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 23 and 24, at L&C's Godfrey Campus in Wade Hall 1113.

* PR & Crisis Intervention - This workshop will focus on what the instructor calls "anticipatory science," which is defined as the ability to identify the other side of an issue and prepare an appropriate, pro-active response. The instructor will help participants glean key insights on how to prevent crisis and implement damage controls that could otherwise spell disaster for a PR representative. The two-day workshop will be held from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 6 and 7, at L&C's Godfrey Campus in Wade Hall 1113.

* Political PR - In this highly interactive workshop, participants will analyze the 2012 election and other political campaigns and learn how the unique set of public relations skills they involve apply in any PR circumstance. The two-day workshop will be held from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 20 and 21, at L&C's Godfrey Campus in Wade Hall 1113.

* PR & Program Management - This workshop is designed for participants who have mastered the fundamental skills and keys to public relations and are ready to put them into action. Participants will develop their own personal management model and media kit to build and maintain position relationships. The two-day workshop will be held from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 11 and 12, at L&C's Godfrey Campus in Wade Hall 1113.

