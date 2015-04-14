The office of Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting that an autopsy has been completed on the Worden, Illinois man who died following an officer-involved shooting in Alton, Illinois yesterday afternoon.

The Madison County Coroner's office issued a preliminary report from an autopsy on Isaac J. Jimenez, 27, male, Worden, Illinois, Tuesday afternoon.

Jimenez was pronounced dead in the yard of the residence at 3412 Lincoln St., Alton, Illinois, at 7:15 p.m. on Monday, April 13, by Madison County Coroner’s Investigator Sakina T. Hall.

The decedent was shot by an Alton Police officer. He had been wanted in connection with a shooting in St. Louis County.

The coroner's office said an autopsy conducted today revealed that the decedent died as the result of a gunshot wound to the chest.

"The decedent also suffered other non-lethal gunshot wounds, however the number and location of wounds inflicted is not being disclosed pending further forensic review of the incident and compilation of witness statements," the coroner's office said. "Routine toxicological testing for the presence of alcohol and drugs will also be conducted. The death remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police as well."

Funeral services remain pending at this time.

