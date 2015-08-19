EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting that an investigation continues into yesterday’s (Aug. 18, 2015) death of an infant in Alton.

The decedent was Aiden R. Hubbard, a 2-month-old of Alton.

Aiden was discovered unresponsive by his mother, Russena Hubbard, at their home in the 3200 block of Oakwood in Alton. She alerted authorities at 11:28 a.m. (August 18) who responded to the home to find the child without signs of life. The baby was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:08 p.m. by Madison County Coroner’s Investigator Kelsey Wofford.

An autopsy conducted last evening failed to reveal an overt cause of death. Routine toxicology tests for the presence of alcohol and drugs as well as microscopic examination are pending. No cause of death will be prescribed until completion of testing and review of the findings of the investigative process.

The death remains under investigation by the Alton Police Department in consultation with the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Funeral arrangements remain pending at this time.

