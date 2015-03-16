Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting the identity of an area man who died following a collision with an Amtrak train in Alton on Sunday as Henry D. Bloodworth, 80, of Alton.

Bloodworth was pronounced dead at 10:40 a.m. at the scene of the incident at the Washington Avenue railroad crossing north of Homer Adams Parkway. It is speculated the driver was attempting to beat the train at the crossing. Bloodworth sustained multiple traumatic injuries.

Routine toxicological testing for the presence of alcohol or drugs will be done at a later time, Nonn said.

Funeral services remain pending, but are under the direction of Marks Mortuary of Wood River.

The incident occurred at 9:28 a.m. Sunday.

Amtrak reported the train that struck Bloodsworth's Chevrolet pickup truck contains rolling stock rated for speeds of no higher than 100 mph and the track on Union Pacific's St. Louis-Chicago line is rated for a maximum speed of 79 mph. Amtrak does not operate high-speed trains except on its Northeast Corridor connecting Boston, New York and Washington.

There were no injuries to passengers on the train. Amtrak officials spent nearly four hours working on the scene, ensuring rail track safety and there was no damage to the tracks or crossing. The train suffered only minor damages.

