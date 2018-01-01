EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Coroner's Office sent out a reminder about the Wind Chill Advisory set until noon Tuesday for residents.

The advisory began Saturday evening. The Coroner's Office reminded residents of the danger of this wind chill advisory with the following:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

"This will mean exceptionally brutal wind chill temperatures ranging as low as minus 24 degrees. Stay alert. Stay inside. Make sure that your special needs relatives are not outdoors and check on them. Pets need to be brought inside.

"Frostbite can occur in a matter of minutes. If you have to venture outdoors, make sure that you have no exposed skin and wear gloves and a hat. A little preparation can prevent a great deal of misery."

The Coroner's Office concluded with some wise words of wisdom: "Take time to be safe."

More like this:

4 days ago - Carlinville Police Provide Contact Information To Assist In Heinz Funeral Home Probe

4 days ago - Sangamon County Coroner Allmon Launches Investigation Into Funeral Home

Aug 7, 2023 - Rep. Elik’s Legislation To Help Small & Rural Schools Signed By Governor

Aug 29, 2023 - Major Case Squad Identifies Victim In "Horrific Murder," Seeks Help

Aug 22, 2023 - It's Hot, Hot, Hot: Caution Outside Urged As Excessive Heat Warning In Place For Region

 