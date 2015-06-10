Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting that an investigation continues into the death of a Wood River man who died following a crash in Highland on Tuesday afternoon.

The man in the crash was identified as Gaylon D. Parker, 69, Wood River. He was pronounced dead at 3:22 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, at the intersection of St. Rose Road at Iberg Road in Highland by Madison County Coroner’s Investigator Kelsey M. Wofford.

The decedent was the operator of a 1982 Honda Goldwing Aspencade motorcycle travelling westbound on St. Rose Road that collided with a U.S. Postal Service Mail Delivery Truck that had been travelling southbound on Iberg Road.

The decedent’s wife, Donna C. Parker, 69, was injured in the crash is being cared for at a St. Louis hospital. The postal truck driver, Sandy L. Vosholler, 48, of Highland, was also taken to a hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

The decedent died as the result of head trauma. Routine toxicology testing for the presence of alcohol and drugs will be undertaken. The Highland Police Department, with the assistance of the Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit, continues to probe the circumstances of the incident as well

Funeral arrangements for Gaylon Parker remain pending at this time.

