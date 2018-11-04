CHESTERFIELD - The Macoupin County Coroner Office announced the name of the victim in the Saturday night crash in Chesterfield as Lyndall L. Huff, 66, of Carlinville.

The coroner's office was called at 7:04 p.m. to a two-vehicle accident on Illinois Route 111, approximately 2 miles south of Chesterfield. Upon arrival, Macoupin County Coroner Brad Targhetta pronounced Huff deceased at the scene at 7:45 p.m.

Targhetta said Huff sustained massive head and chest trauma in the accident.

The Targhetta Funeral Home in Medora will be in charge of services. Riverbender.com did not release the victim's name until Sunday evening to ensure the family had been notified of Huff's death.

The Medora Fire/Rescue Department and Area Ambulance Service responded along with the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office and ISP Troopers and Reconstructionist.

