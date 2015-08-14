ALHAMBRA - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn reports his office continues an investigation continues into a Thursday (Aug. 13) morning work-related incident in Alhambra that resulted in the death of a Germantown, Illinois, waterproofing contractor.

The decedent was Geoffrey L. Walthes, 34, Germantown.

He was working atop scaffolding at a worksite at East Main Street and Wall Street in Alhambra, Illinois, when he came into contact with live power lines and then subsequently fell to the ground below.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alhambra Fire Department and Alhambra-Hamel Emergency Medical Service was called to the scene at 9:19 a.m. and initiated emergency care. He was transported to the emergency department of St. Joseph Hospital in Highland, Illinois where he was pronounced dead at 10:38 a.m.

An autopsy examination is planned for later today to further clarify the cause of death. Routine toxicology testing for the presence of alcohol and drugs will also be performed. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified and is investigating the incident as well.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Nordike Funeral Home.

More like this: