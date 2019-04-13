WOOD RIVER - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn reported the identification of the man fatally injured in a motorcycle crash at Madison Avenue and Second Street in Wood River on Friday, April 12, as William Morales, 28, of Wood River.

The coroner said Morales was pronounced dead on April 12, 2019, at the Emergency Department of Alton Memorial Hospital after heroic life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

Preliminary autopsy results indicated the decedent died as a result of blunt trauma to the torso, the coroner said. Routine toxicological testing for the presence of alcohol and drugs will also be performed.

The incident remains under investigation by the Wood River Police Department, Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Division and the Madison County Coroner’s Office. Funeral arrangements are pending with Wojstrom Funeral Home in Pontoon Beach.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

