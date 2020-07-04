MARYVILLE - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting a preliminary autopsy conducted Saturday on County Board member Clint M. Jones, 44, revealed the presence of extensive coronary artery disease and the death appears to be cardiac related.

Jones, a Maryville resident, represented Madison County Board District 27. Jones was stricken ill at home and transferred by ambulance to nearby Anderson Hospital in Maryville. A resuscitation attempt was unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at 6:07 a.m. in the emergency department.

A precise cause of death will be prescribed following receipt of autopsy laboratory results, review of medical records and further microscopic examination.

In a final service to his community and in accordance with his wishes, Jones’ family consented for tissue donation following his demise through Mid-America Transplant in St. Louis, Missouri. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Barry Wilson Funeral Home in Maryville.