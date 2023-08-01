EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn has identified an area man that died as a result of being struck by a passenger vehicle early this morning as 36-year-old George L. Laughlin of Granite City.

Nonn said 911 was notified at 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

"For reasons unknown, the victim was confirmed crossing Illinois Route 140 east of North Stanley Road in East Alton when his body was struck by an eastbound pickup truck," Nonn said. "He was pronounced deceased at the scene by Madison County Coroner’s Office Investigator Christopher Hartman at 1:50 a.m., today’s date.

"Preliminary evidence at the scene suggests the decedent died as a result chest, abdomen, and pelvic blunt trauma. Routine toxicology testing remains pending at this time. The driver of the vehicle striking the decedent was not issued a citation and is cooperating with the investigation."

Nonn added that the case remains under investigation by the East Alton Police Department, Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Division, and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Thomas Saksa Mortuary of Granite City, Illinois. The Office of the Coroner would like to extend their deepest sympathies for all involved in this tragic accident.

